KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One person has life-threatening injuries from a crash after they were hit by a vehicle from behind.
At about 10:42 p.m. on Saturday night, police were called to 71 Hwy. and Bannister Rd. on a crash.
When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash.
A blue Chevy Trail Blazer was traveling east on Bannister Rd. at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the back end of a stopped Chevy Malibu that was turning left at the red left turn light.
The Chevy Malibu then was pushed into a white Ford Escape.
The driver of the Chevy Malibu was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the Chevy Trail Blazer was not injured and is being investigated for possible impairment.
The driver of the white Ford Escape was not injured, but three passengers in this vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
