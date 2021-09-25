KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person was left with life-threatening injuries after they crashed their vehicle late Friday night in KCMO.

According to crash reports, a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling west on 23rd Street at a high rate of speed when it lost control and went off the roadway. It then flipped on its side.

The driver and passenger were not wearing their seatbelts. The driver was severely injured in the accident. The passenger was not injured. 

