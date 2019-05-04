Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - One person was shot Friday night in the parking lot of a shopping center.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, police were called to the 1600 block of E. 63rd St. on a shooting.
Police state that two people were in the parking lot of the shopping center when an unknown suspect drove by in a vehicle and started shooting at them.
One of the two people was struck and was listed in life-threatening condition, but was later upgraded to moderate injuries.
The second person was not injured.
Police are continuing to investigate.
