KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a driver was shot, drove off and got into a rollover accident with another vehicle, ejecting the passenger in their vehicle.
At about 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, police were called to 75th and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. on an accident.
According to police, the driver of a vehicle was in the area of 81st and Wabash when he was flagged down by a lady known to him, who asked for a ride.
The driver let her into the vehicle and they were parked at the intersection for a moment.
The driver stated to the lady in the passenger seat that it was a bad part of town and that people get shot around there. She ignored him and was texting on her phone.
A few moments later, a suspect walked up to the car and stuck a handgun through the window at the driver.
The driver slapped the gun and the suspect began to fire.
As the shooting happened, the driver quickly drove off and got into a rollover accident at 75th and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with another vehicle.
The driver was shot three times, in the shoulder, leg and abdomen.
The passenger was not shot, but was ejected during the rollover accident.
Both the driver and passenger were transported to the hospital and in stable condition.
Police are continuing to investigate the incidents and ask if you have any information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
