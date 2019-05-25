Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed overnight in Kansas City.
Just before 12:30 a.m., police were called to a house in the 4100 block of Montgall on a disturbance involving a person with a gun.
When they arrived, they found an adult male shot and declared him deceased.
Witnesses stated they heard the disturbance inside the residence which then turned into gunfire.
Police believe everyone involved has been in contact with detectives and they are not searching for suspects at this time.
If anyone has additional information about what happened, call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
