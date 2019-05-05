Clinton, MO (KCTV) - Clinton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man on Saturday evening.
Just before 8:30 p.m., Clinton police responded to the 500 block of S. Carter St. where they discovered 24-year-old Jonathan Nahrstedt with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
One man was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry Co. jail. He has not been formally charged yet.
Clinton police continue to investigate what led up to the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.