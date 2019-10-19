KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a police car early Saturday morning.
At about 4:24 a.m., officers responded to 23rd and Prospect on an accident involving a police vehicle.
The police vehicle was traveling south on Prospect, with lights and sirens on. A white Ford Crown Victoria was traveling west on 23rd St. with a posted stop sign, pulled out into the intersection in front of the officers car, and was t-boned by the police vehicle as they were unable to avoid the collision.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The two officers in the police Ford Explorer had minor injuries.
