Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a vintage car went off the road and struck a tree.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Kansas City police were called to 90th Terr. and Holmes on a single vehicle accident involving a yellow 1972 Chevrolet S10 pickup that struck a tree.
The vehicle was heading south on Holmes when it went off the roadway.
The vehicle did not have seatbelts and so the driver was unrestrained.
The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
