Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - One person was killed after being stabbed in Kansas City's east side.
At about 7:26 p.m., police were called to E. 35th St. and Olive St. on a stabbing.
They found one person dead with stab wounds.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
