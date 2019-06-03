One person killed in shooting in Midtown

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Midtown.
At about 9:43 p.m., police were called to 39th St. and Wyandotte St. on a shooting.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with any information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.