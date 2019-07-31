KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One person was killed after a shooting in Midtown.
At about 6:47 p.m., police were called to 31st and Main on a shooting outside of the Wendy's.
When they arrived, they found one person shot and has died from their injuries.
According to police, they are searching for a suspect who is described as a black male in his late teens, early 20s, with a thin build, afro style hair and wearing blue shorts. The suspect was in a Wendy's uniform, but it is unknown if they were an employee.
He left in an unknown direction.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident at this time but if you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
