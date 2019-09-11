LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - One person was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash late Wednesday night.
Lawrence police were called to the 1100 block of Iowa St. on the crash at about 10 p.m.
One person was killed in the single vehicle rollover crash at that location, which is a few blocks north of the KU Visitors Center.
Police believe no one else was involved in the accident and are continuing to investigate the accident.
Lawrence Police tweeted out about the accident, warning drivers to avoid the area.
We are investigating a fatal accident in the 1100 block of Iowa Street. Iowa Street is closed to traffic from Bob Billings to Harvard in both directions.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) September 12, 2019
