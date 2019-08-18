KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - One person was killed in a crash in KCK.
At about 8 a.m., police were called to N. 123rd St. and Marxen Rd. on a crash.
According to police, preliminary observations indicate that a pickup truck was traveling northbound on 123rd St. when the vehicle left the roadway coming to rest in a heavily wooded area.
The male driver died of his injuries sustained from the accident.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
KCTV5 is working to get more information.
