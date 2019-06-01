One person killed in accident involving a semi

Police say one person was killed in an accident involving a semi.

 Photo provided by KCKPD

Kansas City, KS (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash that involved two semi trucks.

At about midnight, police were called to 59th and Kaw Dr. on the accident.

The semi was hauling a concrete beam going northbound on 59th St. when it was struck by another semi that was going eastbound on K-32.

The driver of the striking vehicle was killed in this accident.

Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted out about the accident.

K-32 was closed in the area for several hours due to the accident.

