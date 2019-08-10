KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a crash late Friday night left one person dead and four others injured.
Police were called Friday night to 48th Terr. and Blue Ridge Blvd. on a two-vehicle collision between a grey Ford Mustang and a black Toyota Camry.
According to police, the two were traveling south on Blue Ridge Blvd. at a high rate of speed.
The Ford ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.
The driver of the Ford, who was wearing his seatbelt, received minor injuries. The front seat passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and was critically injured.
A third passenger in the rear seat of the Ford was not wearing his seatbelt and received life-threatening injuries.
The black Toyota ran off the roadway to the right and struck a large tree.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital where he died. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The front seat passenger in the Toyota, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported with life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the driver of the Ford advised that the passenger in the Toyota was shooting at them as they were driving south on Blue Ridge Boulevard.
A firearm was recovered from the ground in the area of where the Toyota crashed at. The Ford Mustang did have bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.
