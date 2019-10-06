KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was killed in an accident in Kansas City.
Just before 1 a.m., police responded to Truman Rd. and Askew Ave. on a grey Ford Explorer that had struck a concrete pillar.
When they arrived, they found the driver and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police say the Ford was traveling east on Truman road above the posted speed limit and for unknown reasons, the driver drove into one of the concrete pillars for the elevated railroad tracks.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
Police are continuing to investigate the accident.
