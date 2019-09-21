LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - One person was killed overnight after their car crashed into the stone wall at the entrance of Shawnee Mission Park and caught fire.
At about 1:09 a.m., police and fire responded to the 7900 block of Renner Rd. at the entrance of the park on a reported vehicle fire.
When they arrived, they found the vehicle on fire and it had crashed into the stone wall at the parks entrance.
Firefighters from Lenexa and Shawnee extinguished the fire and one person was found deceased in the vehicle.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
