LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Douglas County Sheriff and Lawrence Police Department are investigating after one person was shot.
At about 2 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff deputies responded to calls about gunshots fired in the 1400 block of Hwy. 40.
As deputies responded, Lawrence Police Department witnessed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was stopped near 6th and Mississippi and one person in that vehicle had a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital.
The victim's injury was considered not life threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.