KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street.
Police say a car was driving northbound on Southwest Boulevard when another car drove up alongside and fired into the car.
The shooting occurred just before both cars arrived at a near by bridge.
The victim was transferred to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries around 2:40 A.M.
Right now, it is unknown if the victim and suspect know each other.
We’ll provide more information as soon as we have it, refresh page for the latest details.
