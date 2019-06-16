Kansas City, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and critically injured.
Just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, police were called to the 3400 block of Askew on a shooting.
When they arrived, they found one person laying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
There's no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information about the shooting, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.