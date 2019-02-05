ODESSA, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has left one-person dead.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday at 6:37. p.m.
The crash happened in Lafayette County in Odessa on eastbound Interstate 70 near Johnson Drive. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. The highway patrol says one person was killed, but no other injuries were reported.
The highway patrol is investigating whether poor road conditions may have played a part in the accident.
One lane of Interstate 70 remains closed due to the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with KCTV5 news on-air and online for more details.
