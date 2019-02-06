KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a shooting at 82nd and Troost.
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday.
It happened near Troost and just south of East 82nd Street.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online as details come in.
