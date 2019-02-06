KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person has died after a shooting a couple blocks east of The Paseo.
Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened at 8:01 p.m. Wednesday.
It happened near the intersection of East 14th Street and Highland Avenue, which is just a couple of blocks east of The Paseo.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one person had been shot laying in the street.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online as details come in.
