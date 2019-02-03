One person has died after multi-vehicle crash in Tonganoxie

TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV)—Traffic was diverted at K7 in Bonner Springs due to multi-vehicle crash on I-70 by Tonganoxie where one person has died.

According to Kansas Turnpike Authority, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-70  in Tonganoxie on Sunday evening at 4:18 causing the eastbound lanes to close.

The crash involved a Uhaul, passenger van, a minivan and another vehicle.

The police have confirmed that one person has died.

Later Sunday evening, Kansas Turnpike Authority had reopened the eastbound lanes.

