KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are working a fatal motorcycle and vehicle crash in Kansas City, Kansas.
According to KCK police, a motorcycle and vehicle have crashed at Glendale and Garfield Avenue just west of North 18th Street Monday around 5 PM.
Authorities said that one person has died in the crash. Crews remain on scene to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.