KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Just before 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment in the 3900 block of Topping on a shooting call.
When they arrived, they made contact with security patrol of the apartment complex who found the victim shot and killed.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information is to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
