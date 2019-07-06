GENERIC: Police logo lights KCPD
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

Just before 5:30 a.m., police were dispatched to an apartment in the 3900 block of Topping on a shooting call.

When they arrived, they made contact with security patrol of the apartment complex who found the victim shot and killed.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information is to call the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.