KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person person has died after a single-vehicle accident on US 71 Highway near Gregory Blvd. in KCMO late Friday night.
According to police, a Dodge Grand Caravan was heading north on 71 when it failed to follow a curve in the road and drove off of the left side of the highway around 8 p.m. Friday. The van then struck a large tree.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle. They were not wearing a seatbelt.
They were taken to an area hospital where they later died.
No names or causes have been released.
