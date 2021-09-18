GENERIC: Fatal, deadly crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after he was ejected from his motorcycle Friday afternoon.

According to police, 63-year-old Jeffrey Gene Moore of Kensett, Iowa was traveling south on I-435 when he took the ramp to southbound I-49 too fast and ran off the road.

Moore was ejected after the motorcycle went under an overpass. He was not wearing a helmet. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. 

