KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man has died after he was ejected from his motorcycle Friday afternoon.
According to police, 63-year-old Jeffrey Gene Moore of Kensett, Iowa was traveling south on I-435 when he took the ramp to southbound I-49 too fast and ran off the road.
Moore was ejected after the motorcycle went under an overpass. He was not wearing a helmet. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene.
