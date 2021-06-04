LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) --- One person was killed Friday afternoon after a police chase resulted in a crash on U.S. Highway 50 near Smart Road in Lee's Summit.
The pursuit of the stolen vehicle began in Lone Jack, Mo., according to authorities.
The stolen vehicle crossed into the median, which resulted in a crash. The suspect was later apprehended following a foot pursuit.
The deceased party was in a vehicle not involving the crash.
On Friday night, the Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Patsy Arnold, 73, of Smithville, Mo.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrest of the suspect, but was not involved in the vehicle pursuit.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
