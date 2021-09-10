Firefighters were called to the Northwoods Apartments on 69th Terrace in the Northland early Thursday morning. The building where it started houses about a dozen units. There are no reports of any injuries.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a fire early Thursday morning in the city's Northland.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Northwoods Apartments near NW 69th Terrace and North Robinson Lane. 

When crews responded, two victims were identified by crews. One who was later pronounced dead by the fire department, and another who was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

KCFD along with police and the Bomb and Arson teams responded to the scene.

It has not yet been released if the person died from the fire. Names have also not been released. 

