LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a shooting on Kentucky Street in Lawrence Wednesday night.
Around 7:15, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Kentucky for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a deceased male at the scene.
So far, no names have been released nada no suspects have been arrested.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or call Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
