BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Troopers confirmed one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that closed eastbound Interstate 70 near Blue Springs Monday night.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2011 Cadillac was travelling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-70.
The Cadillac struck a 2003 Ford driven by 44-year-old Heather Blackman of Blue Springs, head on.
Blackman was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Cadillac has serious injuries.
