KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person is in critical condition following a shooting Saturday night in Kansas City.
Police were dispatched to the area of the 3000 block of Olive Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
Note: Police were initially informed the victim was dead, but new information indicates the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
