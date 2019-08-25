KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a car rolled over killing one and injuring three other people.
At about 12:23 a.m., police were called to I-70 and Stadium Dr. on a one vehicle accident where the car flipped over multiple times.
According to police, a green Hyundai was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed through a construction zone when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control and went off the roadway to the right.
The vehicle flipped over multiple times.
One of the passengers in the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second occupant was partially ejected and he was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
A third occupant was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
