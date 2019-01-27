KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a triple-shooting in the area of Linwood and Olive.
Police say three gunshot victims arrived to a hospital from the area at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
One was pronounced dead and two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.
There's no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
