KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating an overnight homicide that happened late Friday night in the 4300 block of Indiana.

Officers were called out to the scene at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

When arriving at a home in the area, they discovered a shooting victim who later died.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

