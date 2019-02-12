KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a shooting at a park near 67th Street and The Paseo.
Police say they arrived to find a man in the grass with a gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.
Details have not been released about a potential suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
