KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One person was killed and another person has life-threatening injuries after their moped they were riding on was struck from behind.
At about 10:42 p.m. on Friday evening, police were called to NB 9 Hwy. and Pacific St.on a two vehicle accident involving a moped.
The moped was traveling north on US 9 Hwy., with no working lights, when a red Ford Fusion didn't see the moped and drove over the back end of it.
The moped and its occupants were dragged several feet.
The driver and passenger on the moped were eventually ejected.
The female passenger landed on the roof of the Ford, the driver landed in the #1 lane of travel.
Both of the moped occupants where transported from the scene, and the female passenger was pronounced deceased.
The driver is in life-threatening condition and was taken to surgery.
The driver of the Ford was not injured.
