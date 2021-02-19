KANSAS CIT, KS (KCTV) -- Police in KCK are investigating after someone was injured in a highway shooting.
An individual suffered non-life threatening injuries after a party inside a second vehicle shot at it.
The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. Friday around I-635 and Swartz Road.
Police say both vehicles were heading southbound.
