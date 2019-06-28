INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A crash on U.S. Highway 24 has injured one person and closed portions of the road.
The eastbound lanes of the highway at Missouri Highway 7 are closed.
Police received the first call to the crash just before 8 a.m. Friday.
One person had to be extracted from their vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.