24 Highway crash

A crash on U.S. Highway 24 has injured one person and closed portions of the road.

 (Chopper 5)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A crash on U.S. Highway 24 has injured one person and closed portions of the road.

The eastbound lanes of the highway at Missouri Highway 7  are closed. 

Police received the first call to the crash just before 8 a.m. Friday.

One person had to be extracted from their vehicle. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

