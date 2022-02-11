GENERIC: Fire

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) --- One person suffered minor injuries during a house fire in Fairway Friday afternoon.

The fire started shortly after 1:15 p.m. at home located at 5823 Howe Drive.

That neighborhood is one block east of Mission Road.

The house is having some remodeling done. One construction worker suffered some minor burns, and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

