BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been injured after a shooting in Belton Monday evening.
According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of E Hargis. The victim was transported to the hospital.
The department is currently investigating the incident. No other details have been released.
KCTV5 is following this story and will continue to update it as new details become available.
