KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been taken into custody following a standoff in the 2000 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
The standoff began around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
An area resident told police they heard someone breaking into their neighbor's home. Officers arrived and found out someone was inside the home.
The owner of the home told police that were firearms inside the house.
Officers de-escalated the situation and started a standoff with the individual.
It ended peacefully around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
