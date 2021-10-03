KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- One person was transported to the hospital following a fire at 2500 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
An adult victim was transported to the hospital.
The fire was contained to a limited part of the building.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
Investigators are determining the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
