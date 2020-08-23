KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- One person is dead and another is in critical condition following a crash late Saturday night in Kansas City, KS.
Investigators say the crash happened in Kansas Highway 7 and Leavenworth Road in KCK.
A man around the age of 41 was found dead inside a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Leavenworth Road. Police say that vehicle had struck a second vehicle occupied by a 21-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man.
Both occupants of that vehicle were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The second vehicle was traveling northbound on K-7 Highway.
The crash is under investigation.
