KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, KS police are investigating after several vehicles were involved in an accident at 10th and Kansas Avenue.
Several people were injured in the accident and one person died after being transported to the hospital.
KCK police say they were pursuing a stolen vehicle and terminated the pursuit in the area of 8th and Central Avenue.
The stolen vehicle continued towards the area where the crash happened, colliding with two vehicles.
Those in the stolen vehicle fled the scene, according to police.
Three cars were involved in the wreck.
A gray Audi while going westbound on Kansas Avenue went through a red light and struck a red vehicle going southbound on 10th Avenue, police on scene said.
The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department Public Information Officer tweeted out about the incident, saying that there were trapped parties:
Trapped parties in a MVA at 10th & Kansas Ave...Heavy Rescue responding— KCK Fire Department/PIO (@KCKFDPIO) December 30, 2018
Police are continuing to investigate the wreck. If you know information, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
