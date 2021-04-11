KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police in KCK are investigating a homicide at 15 N. 10th Street.
Police say an adult female was found inside an apartment there.
A suspect fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested police say.
It was a disturbance between two parties.
If you have information, contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
It's the third homicide in KCK since Friday afternoon.
