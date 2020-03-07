WARRENSBURG, MO. (KCTV) --- One man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Saturday morning in Warrensburg.
Police say they were called around 4:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting in the 100 block of South College.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead from a shooting wound at the scene.
Later on Saturday morning, a man turned himself in to the police department. The suspect is only described as a man in his 30s.
The authorities are continuing to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.