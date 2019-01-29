PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – A crash involving a car versus a semi has one person dead.
Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in result of a crash involving a car versus a semi. The crash happened on Interstate 49 south of J highway in Peculiar, Missouri.
Interstate 49 is closed south of J highway while the Missouri Highway Patrol investigates the crash.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will refresh this page as details come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.