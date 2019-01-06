One dead in a car crash in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A crash in Platte County, Missouri has left one dead.
Sunday night, police responded to a crash at Jones-Meyer Road and N Highway.
Police confirmed that one person has died in the crash.
KCTV5 will update this story with more details as they come in.
